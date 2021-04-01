German club VfL Bochum shows interest in signing Ismail Ganiu

Asante Kotoko defender, Ismail Ganiu

German Bundesliga 2 side VfL Bochum is interested in signing Asante Kotoko SC defender Abdul Ganiu Ismail, GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered.

The German second-tier club scouted the highly-rated centre back when he played for the Black Stars in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.



Ismail made his international debut on Thursday 25 March 2021 when the Black Stars drew 1-1 with South Africa in Johannesburg.



He also played full minutes for Ghana in their 3-1 victory over Sao Tome and Principe last Sunday.

The 24-year-old has been a pillar in defense for the Porcupine Warriors in the Ghana Premier League this season.



He has made 15 appearances so far this campaign where he has emerged man of the match once.