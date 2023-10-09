Germany-born Ghanaian John Yeboah earns debut Ecuador national team call-up

John Yeboah

German-born Ghanaian winger John Yeboah who plays for Raków Częstochowa in the Polish Premier League has earned his debut call-up to the Ecuador national team ahead of World Cup qualifiers.

Born in Hamburg, Germany to a Ghanaian father and Ecuadorian mother, John Yeboah is eligible to represent at the national level, having capped for Germany’s U16, U17, U18, U19, and U20.



Following his outstanding performance in the Polish top-flight league, John Yeboah was handed his first senior call-up by coach Félix Sánchez, having featured in 7 games, assisted 2 and registered a goal.



Ecuador will take on Bolivia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, October 12 before squaring off with Columbia on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards







LSN/NOQ