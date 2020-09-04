Sports News

Ghana Amputee Football League benefit from Betway's Community Shield proceeds

Betway has donated bips and balls to the Ghana Amputee Football League

Betway, arguably the biggest sports betting company in Ghana has fulfilled its promise of allocating a portion of bets received on the 2020 Community Shield match to charity.

The company had pledged to set aside GH¢2 of every wager placed on the match between FA Cup winners Arsenal and Premier League champions Liverpool last Saturday, to a local sports group.



In 2019, Betway made a donation of GHC 10,000 to the Ghana Taekwondo Federation to aid in their preparation ahead of the African Games in Morocco.



This year, the company presented a large number of items including footballs, training bibs and balls, among other things to some clubs participating in the Ghana Amputee Football League.



Speaking at a brief ceremony in Accra, Country Manager (Operations) of Betway, Magnus Rex Danquah Jnr. told Citi Sports that the company was eager to give back to the community and felt that the Community Shield, often referred to as the Charity Shield, was an appropriate avenue to do so.



Mr Danquah added that Betway would continue to show its committment to supporting to vulnerable persons in society, as it has done several times before.



“Betway is a community-driven brand. We like giving back to the community. This isn’t the first time we’ve engaged the amputee soccer [team]. During our regional talent search, we did a similar thing in Sunyani, where we donated to the amputee team in Sunyani.

“This time around, in accordance with the Community Shield, we decided that every bet that is placed, we’ll take a portion of it and give it back to the community and let them feel the impact of the Community Shield, to get the notion that ‘football is back’.We contacted our brothers and got them involved and today they’ve got a few things to use for their training,” he added.



He expressed hope that the items would help in improving the overall quality of the Amputee League.



Former Ghanaian footballer and Betway 12th Man graduate, Ali Jarrah, commended Betway for their support for amputee football in the country, urging the beneficiaries to put the items to good use.



Betway has in the past supported some of our teams through their CSR donations. We appreciate the kind gesture and call on beneficiary teams to utilise this training equipment and help grow our league in Ghana,” he said.



He believes that Betway’s support for amputee football will encourage other companies to donate to the teams as well.

