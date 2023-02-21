Ghana Bowling Federation calls on Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa

GBF Preident, Charles Amofah with Charles Owiredu

The Ghana Bowling Federation, on Tuesday, February have paid a courtesy call on Ghana’ss High Commissioner to South Africa, Charles Owiredu.

The visit to the High Commissioner’s office was to officially introduce the team to him and show gratitude for his support to the team.



The Ghana Bowling Federation have been in South Africa, participating in the African Bowl Development Championship that took place from February 14 to February 19, 2023.



Ghana recorded a high as bowler Festus Annan picked up a medal for scoring the best average points of a Ghanaian player.



John Gli was also singled out for praise for exhibiting brilliant bowling skills despite being a first-timer.



Speaking to press, Charles Amofah, the President of GBF expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the incredible support it offered the team.

He espoused that the trip will have not have been possible without the support of the ministry.



He also extended his appreciation to the Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Alhaji Hafiz Adams for his continuous support since the inauguration of the Federation in October 2022.



He also thanked all the other stakeholders and executives of the Federation for the extra work they all exhibited before, during after the event.



Other members of the delegation include Robert Adjase Tetteyfio and Kwame Baa Mensa of the National Sports Authority. The team is due back home on Wednesday, 22nd February 2023.