Ghana Football Association begin talks with Kobbie Mainoo to ditch England

Kobbie Mainoo is an English player of Ghanaian descent

The Ghana Football Association has begun the process to get Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo to switch nationalities from England to play for Ghana.

Kobbie Mainoo who is currently one of the red-hot young players in the Premier League has gained loads of attention after he scored being persuaded by the GFA to ditch England and play for the four-time African champions.



Mainoo has captured the spotlight in his breakthrough season with Manchester United, notably scoring his first goal in the FA Cup against Newport. His remarkable performance continued with a stunning stoppage-time winner in Manchester United's thrilling 4-3 victory over Wolves.



Randy Abbey, a member of the Ghana Football Association's executive council, confirmed their keen interest in Mainoo's progress.



Speaking to The Times in the UK, Abbey stated, “The Ghana Football Association is interested in monitoring, attracting, and persuading all eligible talents for its various national teams,” Randy Abbey, a member of the executive council of Ghana FA, told The Times.



“Kobbie is definitely one of such incredible talents, and the Association will love to work with him and many like him at home and abroad.”

Despite Mainoo having represented England at three different age groups, the Ghana FA believes there is a genuine opportunity to persuade him to choose to play for Ghana.





Ghana trying to convince Kobbie Mainoo to switch allegiancehttps://t.co/7MlHk8N9jU — Paul Hirst (@hirstclass) February 2, 2024

