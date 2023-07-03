Ghana Football Awards: Dr Bawumia hosts Kudus, Blessing Shine at his residence

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with Kudus and Blessing Shine

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia last Wednesday, June 28, 2023 hosted Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus and Black Queens striker Blessing Shine Agbomadzi at his residence during the Eid festivities.

Kudus and Blessing Agbomadzi were hosted by the Vice President following their respective wins at the recently ended Ghana Football Awards gala night.



Also present were Black Stars winger Kalmadeen Sulemana whose goal against Liverpool was nominated as a contender for Goal of the Year and some Board Members of the Ghana Football Awards.



Kudus was adjudged the Footballer of the Year to crown what has been arguably one of his best seasons for club and country.



Blessing Shine Agbomazi was also crowned Women’s Footballer of the Year at the same event. Her staller performances for ASFAR of Morrocco where she won the Champions League and domestic titles saw her beat off her competitors for the crown.



The Vice President Dr Bawumia congratulated Kudus Mohammed and Blessing Agbomazi and encouraged them to continue striving for success. He also congratulated all the winners at the 2023 Ghana Football Awards and promised to support the scheme in the future.

Reacting on his official and verified social media handles, Dr Bawumia wrote,



“I welcomed to my residence, Black Stars players, Kudus Mohammed and Kamaldeen Sulemana, as well as Black Queens' Blessing Shine Agbomadzi, as my guests during the Eid festivities.



I took the opportunity to congratulate Mohammed Kudus and Blessing Shine Agbomadzi, who were recently crowned male and female Footballer of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards. Also present were some officials of the Awards.



The inspiring journey of Kudus, Kamaldeen and Blessing, from obscurity on our local streets, to the top level of international football, indicates that with the right investment and approach at the grassroot level, many young, talented Ghanaian footballers will realise their full potentials.



Good luck to Kudus, Kamaldeen, and Blessing all professional Ghanaian footballers ahead of the new football season.”

Board Chairman of the Ghana Football Awards scheme, Karl Tufuoh, thanked the Vice President for his warm reception and his interest to see football and sports grow in the country.



He also promised that the organizers of the awards scheme will continue to improve so footballers and football stakeholders who are making giant strides in the sport can be fittingly recognized and celebrated.



Established in 2018 to project Ghanaian football excellence and recognise Ghanaian footballers and other stakeholders for their achievements at home and around the globe, the Ghana Football Awards has become the most anticipated event on the football calendar.







