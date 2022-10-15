0
Ghana Premier League Injunction: Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei reacts to adjournment of case

Sat, 15 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei is unhappy about the suspension of the Ghana Premier League.

The 2022/23 domestic top-flight was put on hold due to a court injunction after three matches played this season.

Today, the case between Ashantigold SC and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been adjourned to October 20, 2022 at the Accra Human Rights Court.

This means the Ghana Premier League remains suspended.

Speaking to Footballghana.com, the former Asante Kotoko trainer expressed his displeasure about the suspension of the league.

Reacting to the adjournment of the case, he said, “Very unfortunate, no one is happy about it but we have to managed it”

“As Coaches we need to improvise a lot on our training programmes to maintain the shape of the playing body” he said.

Source: footballghana.com
