Ghana Premier League is very competitive – Ashantigold coach Romain Folz

Head coach of Ashantigold, Romain Folz has opened up on the standard of the Ghana Premier League and according to him, the domestic top-flight league is very competitive.
The French trainer joined the miners in the second half of the season and has been instrumental for the club, managing victories against giants Accra Hearts of Oak.
The miners currently sit 7th on the table with 30 points after 21 matches in the season.
Romain Folz assessing the league observed there are skillful players in the country making the league very competitive.
“I have always said the level of the Ghana Premier League is good because the players are very skillful. So I believe the league is very competitive,” he said.
