Ghana Tennis gets free equipment from Project Soliver

A member from Project Soliver making the donation

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor

Project Soliver a non-governmental organisation, last Saturday donated equipment to the Ghana Tennis Federation.

The presented items which comprised of tennis shoes, tennis bags, tennis rackets and over 5000 tennis balls.



This is the third time Project Soliver is donating to Ghana tennis to help revive the sporting spirit in the country.



“We are thrilled to be in a position to donate this equipment to the GTF and to raise the profile of Ghana tennis, encouraging youngsters to be become involved and start playing more tennis, appreciating this fantastic sport and who knows? Maybe the next superstar will be from Ghana," the secretary of Project Soliver Henry Odartey said on behalf of the CEO Solomon Koomson and Vice Oliver Baltzer

He added that "we again say thank you to all concerned and everybody who attended today and we want to also use this opportunity to thank Michael Grossgasteiger, Gerhard Nenning and Kostic Bojan for their continuous support."



The president of Ghana Tennis Federation Isaac Aboagye Duah after receiving the tennis equipment said, "we thank Project Soliver for the kind gesture." He added that, "the items will be shared to regional clubs and foundations."

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor