Ghana assistant coach George Boateng lands punditry job for 2022 World Cup

Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng

Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng has landed a big punditry job for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The former Aston Villa U-23 gaffer is expected to serve as a pundit for beIN SPORTS at the mundial following confirmation from the Qatari Sports broadcasting giants.



But it is unknown how the Ghanaian gaffer will combine his assistant coaching role at the Black Stars with the punditry job during the World Cup.



He will join Kaka, Arsene Wenger, David Villa, Gary Neville, John Terry, Lothar Matthaus and other former footballers to cover the World Cup in the Asian country.



George Boateng is one of the assistant coaches of the national team.



The biggest soccer mundial has been scheduled for November and December this year, with 32 countries set to battle it out for the covetous trophy in Qatar.

Ghana will open their World Cup account against Portugal before taking Uruguay and South Korea respectively.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars will take on Switzerland in a friendly before the start of the World Cup.





