Ghana badminton squad for Badminton World Junior Championships announced

Source: Janet Nana Akua Amankwaa, Contributor

Ghana Badminton Governing Body of Badminton in Ghana has announced the Team Ghana Contingent, which will lead the Golden Badminton Shuttlers at the 23rd World Juniors Championships, set to take place in Spokane, USA.

The World Juniors Championships organisers are bracing for the largest-ever World Championships this September, with eighteen badminton courts assembled inside the venue to accommodate more than 600 athletes, 900 coaches, officials, and VIPs and more than 187 media personnel, all from more than 44 countries for the almost three-week-long Championship on U.S. Soil from September 24 to October 10 2023 with a burst of life for Ghana and Mauritius will represent Africa for the BWF World Championships. Ghana begins its quest to conquer the world in the Championship.



Sensational Racheal Quarcoo, Cindy Tornyenor, Moslena Adu, Eliana Afriyie, Gloria Nyame and Sheila Taylor will lead the female squad. The male team includes Leslie Nii Addo, Elvis Osei, Ebenezer Korampong, Michael Botwe, Nathaniel Kwaw and Andy Amofa.



The World Championship Squad team includes a combined local and international experience of more than 186 matches, featuring 34 first-class matches, including representing Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the African U15, the African Seniors Championships, the African U19 Championships and other central Multi-sport Games.



The thirteen-member playing squad and twelve technical team members of team managers, coaches, nutritionists, physiotherapists, team psychologists and team handlers have already represented Ghana nationally and internationally. Before this, all team members participated in World Anti-Doping Education and passed the examinations with distinction certifications.



Ghana is thrilled to be placed in Group F with France, Spain, Hong Kong, China, and Belgium. Ghana's first match begins on September 25, 2023, with Belgium; Ghana is looking to top its group as being the best African team, relying on its triumph in its last World Championships.

This new squad is energised with hope as non-residential local preparation has begun in earnest since July 20, 2023. As per the tournament's rule, Ghana will feature in the event from the group stage scheduled for September 25, 2023, till October 8, 2023.



"I'm thrilled and proud to represent Ghana at the World Junior Championships in USA," said Racheal Quarcoo. "It will be my first World Championships, but I've closely followed the last two editions and saw how a great performance could be a career-defining moment. Representing Ghana again is always an honour, and I'm ready to leave it all on the court for my country; I can't wait to get started!"



Manager of Athlete Development, Delawoe Nyanyo, is well aware of the potential of Ghana's Badminton team.



"Ghana's Badminton athletes will be looking to bring home golds in the USA for Ghana. Our top athletes are well into the 2023-24 Olympic season and ready for the Games. On behalf of Ghana Badminton, we are thrilled to support this talented group and look forward to seeing what they can accomplish together. We have a history of doing well in these Games and are confident we will have another great showing. It is always a great pleasure and honour for our athletes to represent us internationally, especially at such a large multi-sport event. Our team is deep with experience and knows how to medal," added Yeboah Evans, President of Badminton Ghana.



"Racquets ready, hearts determined – Team Ghana's Badminton team is a powerhouse mix of experienced medallists and promising rookies," said Moses Adu, Head Coach. "I'm honoured to lead this exceptional team, and I do not doubt their performance will inspire us all and make Ghana proud. And don't be surprised if they win the competition!"