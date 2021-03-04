Ghana-born Gerald Asamoah to remain with crisis-hit Schalke after massive clear-out

Gerald Asamoah will remain part of Schalke's backroom staff despite a massive clear-out after the side's 5-1 defeat to VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga over the weekend.
The Bundesliga outfit almost sacked their entire sporting leadership on Sunday, including coach Christian Gross, after an alleged player revolt and a 16th league defeat plunged their nightmare season deeper into crisis.
“The decision had become unavoidable after results against Dortmund and Stuttgart,” said Schalke chairman Jens Buchta in a statement following Schalke’s 5-1 loss to Stuttgart on Saturday, a week after the defeat to local rivals Borussia Dortmund.
"The team now owes it to the club and the fans to be as successful as possible in the last third of the season."
Coach Gross, sporting director Jochen Schneider and team coordinator Sascha Riether were all relieved of their duties on Sunday’s mass clear out.
Gross’ assistant Rainer Widmayer and fitness coach Werner Leuthard were also fired.
