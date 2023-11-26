Ghana captain Andre Ayew sees red on Le Havre debut

Andre Ayew was sent off in his debut match

Ghana international Andre Ayew was given the marching orders in his first game for Le Havre in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The Black Stars captain debut for Le Havre didn’t go according to script as he was sent off minutes after coming on in his outfit game against Nantes at the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau.



Ayew was introduced into the game in the 65th-minute mark, replacing Loïc Négo. Two Minutes later, the former Marseille and Swansea City star was red-carded.

Ayew, who led the Black Satellites to clinch the FIFA U20 World Cup for the first time in African history is expected to miss some games for Le Havre after picking a straight red card in the week 13 fixture.



The 33-year-old joined Le Havre as a free agent before the November international break, having recently left Premier League side Nottingham Forest.