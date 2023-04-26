2
Ghana defender Daniel Amartey watches from the bench as Leicester draw 1-1 at Leeds

Wed, 26 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Leicester City had to dig deep on Tuesday night to draw 1-1 with Leeds United in the English Premier League.

In the clash staged at Elland Road, Ghana defender Daniel Amartey was named in the matchday squad of the Foxes but missed out on a starting role.

Although there was a chance for him to be called from the bench to feature for his team, he was not needed as his team battled to come from behind to earn a point.

The game today saw two teams fighting for points in a bid to increase their chances of escaping relegation.

In the first half, Leeds United perhaps were the better side as the team scored the only goal in the 45 minutes.

A strike from talented youngster Luis Sinistera in the 20th minute handed the hosts the lead.

After recess, Leicester City showed a lot of character and managed to draw level through star striker Jamie Vardy in the 80th minute.

After missing today’s game, Daniel Amartey has now been overlooked in three consecutive matches in the English Premier League.

