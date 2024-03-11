Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu Adams make season debut for Hoffenheim in Frankfurt defeat

Adams was brought on in the 86th minute of the game against Frankfurt

Ghanaian defender Kasim Adams Nuhu made his eagerly awaited season debut for Hoffenheim in their recent Bundesliga clash against Eintracht Frankfurt, albeit in a disappointing 3-1 loss.

The 26-year-old defender finally took to the pitch in the 86th minute of the match, marking his first appearance of the season for Hoffenheim. His introduction came as a substitute, replacing Floran Grillitsch, who made way for Nuhu just two minutes earlier.



For Nuhu, this moment signified a significant milestone in his season, as he had been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to showcase his talent and contribute to the team's campaign.

Despite the defeat suffered by Hoffenheim, Nuhu's debut provided a glimmer of hope for both the player and the club. As he continues to settle into the team and gain match fitness, his presence in the squad is expected to bolster their defensive capabilities and provide valuable experience on the field.



The bulky center is hoping to fight for a spot in the team as the season progresses.