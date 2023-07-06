Ghana football has a bright future - John Paintsil lauds Women's Football Strategy

Former Black Stars right back, John Paintsil

Former Black Stars right back, John Paintsil has offered a dissenting view to that of some ex-footballers who claim that Ghana football is headed for abyss, professing that 'the future of football in the country is very bright'.

In an Asempa FM interview, John Paintsil who conceded that the country's football is battling some hardships expressed confidence that the measures put in place by the Ghana Football Association will soon revive the sport and return it to the lofty standards it once was.



Citing the recently-launched Women's Football Strategy as one of a plethora of innovations that will serve Ghana football greatly in the near-future, John Paintsil insisted on the need for Ghanaians, particularly ex-footballers not to condemn the sport but rather offer views that will shape the conversation about the progress of football in the country.



While admitting that they have genuine concerns, John Paintsil encouraged them to also look at the brighter side and bank their hopes on some interventions rolled out by the FA.



"...Any competition that has been played either in Africa or the World, we(Ghana) are involved, unlike before. When you are under development, the results don't come that fast. We are under development because we are building. Always I face the fact, I say it as it is. I wouldn't say someone is doing something for my colleague, so I have to favour the person. We all have the best interest of Ghana football at heart. I have seen the progress, you have to give credit where it is due. GFA has also set up GFA School...The school is about giving opportunities to the coaches. we have licenses A, B, C, and D so you will go to school because coaching is school and you will learn so many things.



"Another thing I've seen is that they have introduced catch them young in Women's football, which they are giving them 10 years. After 10 years these young ones will be ready to represent Ghana. So if we are looking at it, the future is bright."

The GFA recently launched 'The Women's Football Strategy' which seek to ensure improvement in Grassroot football development, Talent Identification, Marketing, and Sponsorship, National Teams enhancement, League Development, and Education in women's football.



The master plan was put together by the Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association led by Technical Director Bernhard Lippert, Director of Coach Education Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, and the head of the Women's Football Desk Ama Brobbey Williams.



With the laid down plan, the GFA hopes to improve Women's football in the foreseeable years.



