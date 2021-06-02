Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey wants to stay at UCL-bound Ludogorets

Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey

Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey has said that he is willing to stay at Bulgarian giants Ludogorets Razgrad despite the end of his loan spell.

The Schalke O4 owned player has reiterated his desire to play in the UEFA Champions League after helping the club to win the Bulgarian league.



Meanwhile, the 23-year-old is expected at relegated German club Schalke O4 next season.



“I also want to have this opportunity to stay in Ludogorets because we will be playing Champions League play-off. For now, I will leave everything to the clubs to decide. If Schalke calls me I will go,” he told Original FM.

The forward cum winger made 21 appearances, scoring a goal and providing eight assists while on loan in Bulgaria.



His contract with Schalke O4 expires in June 2023 and it is yet to be decided if he will be sent on loan again.