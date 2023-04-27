0
Ghana forward Inaki Williams nominated for La Liga player of the month of April

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams has been nominated for Spanish La Liga Player of the Month for the Month of April following his impressive showing.

The attacker scored four goals in April and helped his team to win three games out of the four matches keeping their European Dreams alive.

Williams scored against Osasuna despite getting eliminated from the Copa del Rey semifinals and continued with a crucial goal against Espanyol in La Liga. Inaki followed with a brace against Real Sociedad to propel his team to back-back wins having drawn their previous three games at the time.

He will have to beat off competition from six other players to clinch the award. Marco Asensio, Ronald Araujo, Antoine Griezmann, Kang-In Lee, El- Neysiri, and Selim Amallah are all in contention for the prize.

Inaki Williams has scored 8 goals and provided two assists from 28 games in the ongoing La Liga season.

Athletic Bilbao are seventh with 46 points after 30 games in La Liga. They will host Sevilla on Thursday at the Estadio San Mamés

