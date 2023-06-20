Ghana is close to winning AFCON title - Joseph Paintsil

Ghana winger, Joseph Paintsil

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil believes Ghana is close to ending its 40-years drought without winning the glorious Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars have not coveted any trophy since 1982 when the nation last won the AFCON title.



However, Paintsil remains optimistic about Ghana's chances of winning its first AFCON title in 42 years.



"I think we are close," he told 3 Sports when asked if Ghana can win the AFCON.



"As you can see the coach is really working hard to build the players and make sure the players know each other.



"It's all about knowing each other and every coach needs to know which kind of player he needs. A player also has to know which kind of quality his colleague also has to use on the field of the player. It's something the coach wants, and he has said he is preparing us for every tournament," he added.

"I think this is a good start for us and as you can see, we are doing everything to give a good result for our nation. I think we are in a good flow."



Paintsil further revealed the players' unwavering confidence in their coach and their collective dedication to accomplishing the ultimate goal.



"The coach has confidence in ours and we also have confidence in the coach so we will do everything for Ghanaians to be happy. We will do everything for every Ghanaian's dream to come true."



The Black Stars will have the opportunity to solidify their AFCON qualification when they host the Central African Republic in Ghana in September.



JNA/FNOQ