Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan dreams of winning the FIFA World Cup

Fiorentina midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan dreams of winning the FIFA World Cup with Ghana before hanging up his boots.

The 28-year-old made his debut for Black Stars in November 2012 and has capped eight times for the national team.



Duncan after featuring in the World Cup and AFCON qualifiers is yet to play in a major tournament for the national team.



The former Inter Milan midfielder was sharing his dream in an interview on what he wants to achieve at both club and national level.



"I like everything about this Fiorentina. There is a president like Commisso who cares a lot, has invested a lot, and has great ambitions for the club."

"The future of Fiorentina will be bright and In the meantime, starting again by winning with Brescia would mean starting from where we left off, it will be an important challenge."



"One day I expect the European cups with the purple jersey and maybe even raise a trophy, then I would like a World Cup with Ghana. goals worth Europe." he told La Gazzetta Dello Sport.



Duncan is still chasing his first appearance at Afcon after missing out on the 2017 and 2019 events due to injury.



The Black Stars have been to three FIFA World Cup tournaments in 2006,2010 and 2014 reaching the quarter-finals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

