Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah confident Kayserispor can upset Galatasaray

MENSAH Bernard 610x400 Ghana international, Bernard Mensah

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Bernard Mensah is optimistic his Kayserispor outfit can secure a good result in the upcoming clash against Galatasaray.

The talented midfielder is expected to feature for his team this weekend when the side takes to the field to fight for points on matchday 10 of the Turkish Super League season.

Ahead of the game, Bernard Mensah has called for support from his team’s supporters.

“Our fans should come to the match and support us. This match is very important,” Bernard Mensah shared.

The highly-rated Ghana midfielder added, “If we win the Galatasaray match, we will be at the top of the points ranking. It will be an important match against Galatasaray on Saturday. We continue our work with the support of our teacher. I think we will play a good game and get good results.”

Bernard Mensah on Saturday, October 15, will be a key player for his team.

Source: footballghana.com
