Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey named in EPL Team of the Week after top performance for Arsenal

Thomas Partey

The highly-rated midfielder was in action for his Arsenal side over the weekend when the team cruised past Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League.

On the matchday, the Black Stars asset was unplayable throughout the 90 minutes and contributed to almost every good thing that happened for the London-based club.



In the 57th minute of the second half, Thomas Partey displayed his class to the delight of the fans at the Emirates Stadium.



He received a pass from Reiss Nelson on the edge of the Nottingham Forest box and had only one thing on his mind.

He picked the top corner of the goalpost and fired a thunderbolt strike that flew straight into the back of the net.



Today, Partey has been named in the Team of the Week at the end of Round 14 of the English Premier League for his efforts.