Ghana move one place up in latest FIFA ranking

Black Stars

Ghana have moved up on the latest FIFA ranking as they become the 59th best-performing country in the World.

Despite the shift in the global list, the four-time African champions stay unaltered in the CAF category, sitting 11th.



The Black Stars were held t a stalemate by Madagascar during the recent international break in June, bringing their 2023 record to one victory and two draws in three games.



Ghana have now gone over a year without entering the top 10 in Africa. Their last feature dates back to October 2021, when they were ranked 7th.



Morocco retained first place despite a draw and a defeat to Cape Verde and South Africa in the international break, which included a victory over Brazil. Senegal, who beat Brazil and drew with Benin sits second followed by Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, Cameroon, Mali, Ivory Coast, and Burkina Faso on the top 10 list.

The world's top ten list of countries also stays constant. However, England and Croatia have each risen one spot.



England, who were ranked fifth in the previous ranking, is now fourth, while Croatia has surpassed the Netherlands to reach seventh place.



