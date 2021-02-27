Ghana requires comprehensive bonus structure - Sports Minister-designate

Sports Minister-designate, Mustapha Ussif

Source: Zambaga Rufai Saminu, Contributor

Issues of bonus payment to national team players and athletes in Ghana has always generated controversy.

Whilst many conservative Ghanaians don't subscribe to the payment of bonuses as motivation because of cut-throat demands by players, others believe the bonuses rather inspire players to perform well.



In the face of this debate, the Minister-designate for Youth and Sport, Mustapha Ussif, has called for the development of a comprehensive bonus structure for the sporting industry.



This, he observed, will assure Ghanaians especially personalities who are depending solely on sports for survival to remain steadfast and committed to the industry.



According to him, developing the comprehensive bonus structure, will not only settle the debate but address the lingering problems associated with national teams and athleticism in the country.



Addressing challenges confronting the national teams and athletes in the country, during his vetting in Parliament on Thursday, Mustapha Ussif, assured the Appointment Committee of his determination to fix the recurring issues emanating from payment of bonuses to industry players in the country during tournaments.

He said instead of Ghanaians being concerned about the payment of bonuses and the question of motivation, all issues surrounding players welfare could be settled through proper funding mechanisms of all sporting activities backed by sustainable sponsorship packages.



He also touched on the support required to motivate enthusiastic fans usually travelling with national teams to cheer them up during national and international tournaments.



In terms of the development of projects and programmes to meet the growing demand for the growth of the sporting industry, he noted that all facilities under the National Sports Authority (NSA) currently underutilized, will be made to function well and become vibrant in order to improve productivity and revenue drive.



He said he will support private sector participation to make the idea work effectively as Ghana continues to find various ways of improving revenue mobilization for sports development and growth in the country.

Source: Zambaga Rufai Saminu, Contributor