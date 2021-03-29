Ghana’s AFCON qualifying coach not paid for twelve months, official residence unavailable

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor

On Sunday, March 28, 2021, mission was accomplished as Charles Kwablan Akonnor and his charges wrapped up qualification matches for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Akonnor took charge of three games, losing, drawing and winning each with the draw coming against South Africa which confirmed Ghana’s spot at Cameroon next year.



Akonnor has passed his first task which was to ensure that Ghana makes a ninth straight appearance at the AFCON and he achieved that with a game to spare.



Unlike his predecessors who might have played their qualification matches under the best possible conditions, Akonnor’s situation is the opposite.



Akonnor as sources tell GhanaWeb, has since assuming the role of Black Stars coach in January 2020, received salary for just three months with the payment coming in January 2021.



Three months have passed since Akonnor received what was believed to be the first tranche of payment but sources tell GhanaWeb that between January and March, no payment has been made to Akonnor.



Akonnor signed a two-year contract in February last year to earn $25,000 a month but was impressed upon by the Ministry to take a pay cut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No official residence



As head coach of the Black Stars, Akonnor is entitled to an official residence from government. The facility was enjoyed by Kwasi Appiah but Akonnor’s case is unfortunately different.



Instead, some parts of the facility have been converted into offices for Bernhard Lippert, the German Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association.



Other national team coaches not paid



The situation is not any different in the other national teams. Information available to GhanaWeb indicates despite being placed on government payroll, the coaches of the other national teams are yet to receive salaries.