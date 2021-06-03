Ghana's Abdul-Aziz Yakubu impresses with 15 goals for Estoril Praia

Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu

Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu had a remarkable season for Portuguese side Estoril Praia, leading the club’s charge for promotion to the Portuguese league.

The 22-year-old was consistent throughout the season for Praia, bagging fifteen goals in all competitions for the club.



His goals ensured that the Canaries secured promotion to the Portuguese Primera Liga after three years of being in the second tier of Portuguese football.



Estoril finished top of the table and will compete in the topflight of Portuguese football.

Aziz is expected to return to parent club Vitoria Guimaraes where he is expected to become a key cog for the team.



The forward is also yet to earn a Black Stars call up but with his performance at club level, Black Stars coach CK Akonnor will be keeping tabs on him.