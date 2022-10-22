Ghana's Braydon Manu grabs assist in Darmstadt draw with Kiel

Braydon Manu

Braydon Manu grabbed an assist in Darmstadt 98's 1-1 draw with Holstein Kiel in Bundesliga 2 on Friday evening.

Three days after beating first-division club Borussia Mönchengladbach, the lilies against Holstein Kiel was scheduled to be intense.



Second division top scorer Steven Skrzybski in the 35th minute initially led Kiel with their ninth goal of the season. Matthias Bader in the 72nd minute equalized after receiving a wonderful pass from Braydon Manu.



Kiel played in front of a large crowd at the Böllenfalltor from the start, had, better chances and was rewarded ten minutes before the break.

Skrzybski's goal was initially not recognized because of an alleged offside from the side, but after studying the footage, the goal counted. In the second round, Lieberknecht's team pushed for the equalizer and was rewarded with Bader's goal from an acute angle.



Patric Pfeiffer played full throttle for Darmstadt while Kwasi Okyere Wriedt also played full throttle for Holstein Kiel.