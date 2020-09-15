Sports News

Ghana's Charles Sagoe gets promotion to the Arsenal U-18 squad

British-born Ghanaian international, Charles Sagoe

Arsenal has promoted Ghanaian youngster, Charles Sagoe to the side's developmental squad.

The 16-year-old has been promoted to the Under-18 squad after impressing in the junior ranks.



The British-born Ghanaian is expected to follow in the footsteps of cmpatriot Emmanuel Frimpong.

The left-winger, who can also play as a centre forward is expected to work his way up to the top.



He is expected to grow under the wings of Arsenal Under-18 manager Ken Gillard.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.