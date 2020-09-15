0
Sports News Tue, 15 Sep 2020

Click for Market Deals →

Ghana's Charles Sagoe gets promotion to the Arsenal U-18 squad

Capture Charles Sagoe.png British-born Ghanaian international, Charles Sagoe

Listen to the Article

Arsenal has promoted Ghanaian youngster, Charles Sagoe to the side's developmental squad.

The 16-year-old has been promoted to the Under-18 squad after impressing in the junior ranks.

The British-born Ghanaian is expected to follow in the footsteps of cmpatriot Emmanuel Frimpong.

The left-winger, who can also play as a centre forward is expected to work his way up to the top.

He is expected to grow under the wings of Arsenal Under-18 manager Ken Gillard.

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: