Ghana's Comfort Yeboah misses out on CAF Women's Young Player of the Year award

Ghanaian defender Comfort Yeboah missed out on the CAF Women's Young Player of the Year award to Nesryne El Chad.

The Moroccan made history by becoming the first recipient of the award, as he was announced as the winner at the 2023 CAF Awards ceremony held in Marrakech on Monday,



She surpassed fellow nominees Comfort Yeboah, who plays for Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Nigeria's Deborah Abiodun.



El Chad's exceptional talent and dedication have earned her this groundbreaking honour, capping off a remarkable 2023 for the young player.



She played a crucial role in Morocco's historic Women's World Cup campaign, starting in every match as the Atlas Lionesses reached the last 16.

Her outstanding performances didn't go unnoticed, as she was handed the captain's armband on several occasions, demonstrating her leadership skills and maturity beyond her years.



The young prodigy has been breaking records left and right. She previously held the distinction of being the youngest-ever scorer for both Morocco and the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, scoring at just 19 years and 114 days old in July. With this latest achievement, El Chad solidifies her position as one of Africa's brightest rising stars in women's football.



It was the first time Yeboah had been nominated for a prestigious award and it was deserved, having excelled for Ampem Darkoa both domestically and internationally as she was impressive at the recent CAF Women's Champions League.