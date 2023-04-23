Ghana's Emmanuel Boateng scores for Rio Ave against Boavista

Ghana international, Emmanuel Boateng scored in Rio Ave's 3-2 defeat to Boavista on Saturday evening.
The former UD Levante striker started for his team today when the side hosted the matchday 29 opponent of the 2022/23 Liga Portugal season.
While both teams would play very well in the first half and scored a chunk of the goals before halftime.
Yusupha Njie, Bruno Lourenço, and Ricardo Mangas scored for the home side in the 9th, 12th, and 35th minute respectively. Hernâni made it 2-1 in the 15th minute.
In the second half, Rio Ave played better but they had to finish the game with 10 men. Leonardo Ruiz was sent off for a foul in the 62nd minute.
Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng came on to replace Hernâni in the 75th minute. He scored in the 85th minute after receiving a pass from Vitor Gomes.
The striker now has five goals after making 24 league appearances this season.
