Majeed Ashimeru

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has made a resolute decision that is set to delight Anderlecht fans, as he chooses to extend his stay with the Belgian club after an impressive string of performances at a remarkably high level.

Ashimeru's impressive performances attracted the attention of numerous clubs in Europe, including Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach.



"In football everything changes quickly, but at the moment I only think about Anderlecht," the midfielder told La Dernière Heure.



"After the obligations with the national team, I will go straight to the club to start the new season,"

Since joining Anderlecht 2.5 years ago, Ashimeru hasn't been inconsistent due to injuries. He fluctuated between having good performances and having really bad matches last season, just as under Vincent Kompany.



Majeed Ashimeru is back in the Ghana national team after two years of absence. The midfielder is part of coach Chris Hughton's squad to take on Madagascar on Sunday.