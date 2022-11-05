0
Ghana’s Tariqe Fosu wins Stoke City Player of the Month award for October

Sat, 5 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Tariqe Fosu has been named Player of the Month at Stoke City for October.

The Black Stars asset has been adjudged the ‘Connect Anything Player of the Month for October’ after beating competition from Phil Jagielka, Tyrese Campbell, and Dujon Sterling.

He has won the award after scooping 45% of the votes cast by fans.

A statement from Stoke City to confirm Tariq Fosu as the winner of the award said, “Tariqe Fosu has been named Stoke City’s Player of the Month for October after coming out on top in a supporters’ poll.

“The 26-year-old featured in every game during the month, becoming an integral part of the team with his all-round qualities.

“His performances saw him earn 45% of the total votes cast, finishing ahead of Phil Jagielka, Tyrese Campbell and Dujon Sterling.”

The award is expected to motivate the Ghana player to continue working hard as he aims to get back to his best.

 

Source: footballghana.com
