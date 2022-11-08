Ghana’s ambassador to Qatar praises world cup hosts for hospitality, outstanding values

Mohamed Noureddine Ismail

Ghana's ambassador in Doha, Mohamed Noureddine Ismail has praised Qatar for being a hospitable country with a lot of good values.

Speaking to QNA, the Ghana ambassador also applauded Qatar for putting in a lot of effort to host a successful 2022 FIFA World Cup.



“What draws attention and is taken into consideration is the huge infrastructure implemented by Qatar to host the tournament for the first time in the Arab region and the Middle East, including, for example, international stadiums, hotels, apartments, road networks, as well as the hospitality industry, which in turn confirmed its readiness to receive over 2mn guests expected to visit Doha during the World Cup.



"I have found Qataris to be warm and loving people, who believe in respect, trust, and friendship,” Mohamed Noureddine Ismail said in the interview.

He further indicated that he is confident Ghana will excel at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to go far in the tournament.



"Ghanaian players are prepared to go beyond the group stage and if possible, to the semi and final stage," Ghana’s Ambassador to Qatar shared.