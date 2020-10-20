Ghana's youth midfielder Kinglord Safo signs for FC Porto on loan

Kinglord Safo

Ex-Ghana U17 midfielder Kinglord Safo has joined Portuguese giants FC Porto on a season-long loan, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 18-year-old has been farmed out by Segunda Liga side Vizela FC.



Safo will feature for the Porto II side in the second-tier league.



He teams up with countryman Kelvin Owusu Boateng who has scored three goals in six matches.

Safo graduated from the Rising Stars of Africa Academy in Ghana and moved to Portugal in February this year.



After a successful trial, he penned a contract with Vizela FC was swiftly promoted to the First Team after explosive displays with the club's U19 side.