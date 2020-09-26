Ghana seeks new opponents after Equatorial Guinea withdrawal from friendly

The Black Stars

Ghana are seeking an opponent for an international friendly after Equatorial Guinea pulled the plugs on Thursday.

The West Africans are racing against time to find a suitable opponents after Nzalang Nacional pulled out of the fixture at the eleventh hour.



The Black Stars was billed to them in their second friendly match on October 12 in Antalya, Turkey.



The situation means the Ghana FA can still firm up plans for a replacement.

The Equatorial Guinea Football Association informed the Ghana Football Association of the latest development on Thursday, citing new travel restrictions imposed in their country.



Equatorial Guinea’s borders are closed, and flights are suspended due to new COVID-19 restrictions by the government.



The Ghana FA has immediately set in motion an alternative plan to secure another match for the team as the coaches prepare for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan in November.