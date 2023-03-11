1
Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena nets 7th league goal in Albania

Sat, 11 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Raphael Dwamena was in action for Egnatia Rrogozhinë on Friday afternoon and put up a very good performance.

In a game against Erzeni in the Kategoria Superiore, the former UD Levante striker scored the only consolation goal for his team.

The hosts, Erzeni scored in the 34th minute through Amir Kahrimanovic to open the scoring after a very good start to the game.

Four minutes later, Patrick Nonato also got his name on the scoresheet to double the lead for the home team.

In injury time of the first half before the break, in-form Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena equalised with a fine effort to make the scoreline 2-1 against his side, Egnatia Rrogozhinë.

Despite a strong display from his team in the second half, the team could not complete a comeback and had to succumb to a narrow defeat at halftime.

With his goal today, Raphael Dwamena now has seven league goals in the Albanian Kategoria Superiore.

