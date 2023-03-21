Ghana vs Angola: 4,000 tickets have been sold - NSA confirms

Black Stars

Ashanti Regional National Sports Authority (NSA) Director, Emmanuel Appiah has confirmed that the authority has sold close to 4,000 tickets for Ghana's game against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars will host Angola at the 45,000-capacity Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 23, 2023. The team will make a return to the venue since March 2022, when they played Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Appiah, in an interview with GHOne, said ticket sales for the Angola game are open adding that about 3,000 to 4,000 tickets have been sold.



"If I'm not mistaken we have almost 3,000 to 4,000 but you know we like doing the last-minute thing. So I will use this opportunity to plead with the fans...That is why we open up sales of the ticket early enough," he said.



He also advised the fans not to purchase the tickets a few hours before to avoid the challenge of getting tickets due to pressure on the system.



"The challenge we have is that when we come to the stadium on the dee day, journalists are doing reporting here and there and our scanners are also working. So if we wait till the day and we are also trying to hook on to the system to buy, it creates a whole lot of problems here and there and our system easily jams."



The rate has been reduced drastically compared to the rate for the World Cup playoff against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Patrons for the game will have to cough up GH₵70 and GH₵50 to get into the VVIP box and VIP yard respectively.



One can get the opportunity to watch the game for as low as GH₵20 which is the price for the popular stand ticket.



The wings and the centre line will also be sold at GH₵50 and GH₵30 for the game against the 2010 AFCON host nation.



Ghana will travel for the return tie on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Estádio 11 de Novembre in Luanda.



EE/KPE