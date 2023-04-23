Ghana winger Osman Bukari scores hat-trick as Red Star hammer Backa Topola

Bukari grabbed a a 28-minute hat-trick in Red Star Belgrade's big home win against Backa Toloa

Ghana winger, Osman Bukari scored a 28-minute hat-trick in Red Star Belgrade's big home win against Backa Toloa on Saturday in the Serbia Super Liga.

In teh Round of 31 games, Red Star hosted Topola at the Red Star Stadium as the home side recorded a 4-1 win.



Ifet Dakovac broke the deadlock of the match to put the visitors 1-0 up after just 20 minutes through a spot kick.



Two minutes into the additional time period of the opening first 45 minutes of the match, Bukari netted the equalizer for the home team before the interval.



The pacy winger was on the scoresheet again one minute after the hour mark to make it 2-1 to Red Star Belgrade with a nice goal to turn the game around for his team.



Guelor Kanga made it 3-1 inside the 69th-minute mark.

Fifteen minutes to the end of the match Bukari netted his third goal of the game to make it 4-1 at the end of the match.



It’s the Ghanaian’s second hat-trick this season.



The 24-year-old Ghanaian forward has 11 goals and five assists in 25 games this season in the Serbian top-flight.



The win leave Red Star Belgrade at the top of the league log with 85 points.



Osman Bukari was a member of the Black Stars squad that featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.