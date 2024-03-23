Ghana women's hockey team clinches gold in thrilling African Games final

Ghana women's hockey team celebrating their win

In a captivating final showdown at the African Games competition, Ghana's women's hockey team emerged triumphant, securing the gold medal in a thrilling encounter against arch-rivals Nigeria.

The highly anticipated match ended in a nail-biting 0-0 draw after full time, setting the stage for an intense penalty shootout.



In a dramatic turn of events, Ghana outshone Nigeria in the penalty shootout, clinching victory with a 4-3 scoreline.

The electrifying performance by the Ghanaian team sent waves of jubilation through the home fans gathered at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey pitch, igniting scenes of sheer euphoria and celebration.



The resilience and determination displayed by the Ghana women's hockey team throughout the tournament culminated in this spectacular triumph, marking a historic moment in their sporting journey.