Ghanaian Ibrahim Sulemana helps Hellas Verona to beat Spezia to survive relegation

Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana Kakari has helped Hellas Verona to survive relegation after beating Spezia Calcio in the Italian Serie A play-off on Sunday.

The midfielder was handed a starting role and lasted the entire duration as his outfit cruised to a 3-1 win over Spezia to confirm their stay in the top-flight.



Despite encountering a few injuries during his debut Serie A season, Sulemana has emerged as a key figure for Hellas Verona.



The enterprising midfielder played a huge role today to help his side avoid relegation to the Serie B.



Hellas Verona opened the scoring through Marco Davide after just five minutes into the encounter before Ethan Ampadu drew Spezia level in the 15th minute mark.

Belgium international Cyril Ngonge scored in the 26th minute to extend Hellas Verona lead in the clash.



In 38th minute, Cyril Ngonge grabbed his second goal of the match to seal victory for Verona.



With no additional goal in the match, Hellas Verona cruised to victory to survive the drop and will feature in the Serie A next season.



Meanwhile, Sulemana’s compatriot Emmanuel Gyasi did not play a part as his side suffered defeat which has resulted to their demotion to the Serie B.