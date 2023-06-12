0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian Ibrahim Sulemana helps Hellas Verona to beat Spezia to survive relegation

Ibrahim Sulemana 04 At 19.jpeg Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana Kakari

Mon, 12 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana Kakari has helped Hellas Verona to survive relegation after beating Spezia Calcio in the Italian Serie A play-off on Sunday.

The midfielder was handed a starting role and lasted the entire duration as his outfit cruised to a 3-1 win over Spezia to confirm their stay in the top-flight.

Despite encountering a few injuries during his debut Serie A season, Sulemana has emerged as a key figure for Hellas Verona.

The enterprising midfielder played a huge role today to help his side avoid relegation to the Serie B.

Hellas Verona opened the scoring through Marco Davide after just five minutes into the encounter before Ethan Ampadu drew Spezia level in the 15th minute mark.

Belgium international Cyril Ngonge scored in the 26th minute to extend Hellas Verona lead in the clash.

In 38th minute, Cyril Ngonge grabbed his second goal of the match to seal victory for Verona.

With no additional goal in the match, Hellas Verona cruised to victory to survive the drop and will feature in the Serie A next season.

Meanwhile, Sulemana’s compatriot Emmanuel Gyasi did not play a part as his side suffered defeat which has resulted to their demotion to the Serie B.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Prof Frimpong-Boateng gives full account about his arrest
Opambour 'challenges' Agyinasare
Ghanaian in murder-suicide case in USA identified as Asanteman chief
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Related Articles: