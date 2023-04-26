0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer rated most valuable player in Bundesliga II

Patric Pfeiffer1 610x400 German-born Ghanaian defender, Patric Pfeiffer

Wed, 26 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

German-born Ghanaian defender, Patric Pfeiffer is rated as the most valuable player in the Bundesliga II, according to transfermarket.

Pfeiffer, who switched nationality to play for Ghana last year has a market value of 3 million Euros and is tied at the top with Fortuna Dusseldorf's David Kownacki.

The defender who has a month left on his current contract at Darmstadt could leave in the summer transfer window.

He has been linked with a move with several clubs due to his outstanding performance in the German second-tier league.

Pfeiffer has made 19 appearances for Darmstadt in the Bundesliga II, scoring four goals and providing an assist.

The 23-year-old is yet to earn a debut call-up to the Black Stars since his nationality switch in June 2022.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Galamsey report: – Randy Abbey slams presidency
Dramatic scenes at court premises as 'killer' cop makes first appearance
Bawumia mocks ‘policy-less’ Mahama
Frimpong-Boateng 'cautions' Oppong Nkrumah
Akufo-Addo names Gertrude Torkonoo as next Chief Justice
State witnesses not willing to testify in Opuni-Agongo case – AG tells court
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023
The Ghanaian millionaire who married after 4 months of dating
‘It's a joke to praise Mahama for paying his electricity’ – Wontumi
Related Articles: