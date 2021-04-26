Ghanaian duo Abdul Mumin and Mensah ruled out of Vitoria SC's clash against Nacional

Ghanaian defenders Abdul Mumin Suleman and Gideon Mensah will miss Vitoria Guimaraes' trip to Clube Desportivo Nacional on Monday night.
The pair are missing the game due to injuries.
Abdul Mumin Suleman is struggling with trauma to the left knee with Mensah out with myalgia in the left thigh.
Their absence is a huge blow for manager Joao Henriques, who has been very reliant on the duo throughout the campaign.
They are expected to recover in time for the game against Morereinse on Friday.
Mensah is on loan from Austrian giants and has made 19 Primeira Liga appearances for the Portuguese giants.
Abdul Mumin who joined in the summer transfer window from FC Nordsjaelland has made 22 appearances for the club.
- Cooper: Andre Ayew thrives on being a big player
- I have to focus on club side instead of aiming to play for Black Stars - Mohammed Salisu
- Hearts coach Samuel Boadu insists 'tactical substitutions' made the difference against Karela
- Ghanaian forward Gabriel Dadzie wins Djibouti league with Arta Solar7
- Andre Ayew urges Swansea City teammates to take advantage of playoffs
- Read all related articles