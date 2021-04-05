Ghanaian duo Accam, Halik in Swedish Cup final

Ghana international David Accam

Ghanaian pair David Accam and Abdul Halik Hudu will play in the Swedish Cup final for Hammarby against BK Hacken on May 30.

The two Ghanaian players climbed off the bench as Hammarby recorded a 1-0 win over Djurgården on Sunday to reach the final.



Accam, 30, who is on loan from Nashville SC, replaced Nigerian Akinkunmi Ayobami Amoo in the 70th minute while compatriot Abdul Halik Hudu came on for Swedish midfielder Darijan Bojanic after just the break.



Ivorian Aziz Outtara Mohammed scored the only goal of the match in the 17th minute to proper the side to the final against BK Hacken on May 30.

The win follows Accam's debut goal for Hammarby in their 3-2 win over Trelleborgsin in the quarter-finals before dispatching Djurgården in the semi-final to secure a final berth.



David Accam and Abdul Halik Hudu will now seek to win their first silverware of the season when Hammarby battles BK Hacken in the Swedish Cup final.