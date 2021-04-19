Ghanaian duo Kudus, Brobbey clinch Dutch Cup at Ajax

Kudus Mohammed and Brian Brobbey

Ghanaian pair Mohammed Kudus and Brian Brobbey have won the 2020/21 Dutch Cup at Ajax.

The Amsterdam giants won the KNVB Cup for the 20th time, with a 2-1 win over Vitesse Arnhem.



Ryan Gravenberch fetched the opener for Ajax in the 23rd minute after their early dominance.



Belgian forward Lois Openda restored parity for Vitesse with a stupendous goal seven minutes later.



Substitute David Neres scored the winning goal for the Amsterdamers in the first minute of extra time.



Kudus and Brobbey did not feature in the game but collected the medals as the both warmed the bench.

Ajax next play FC Utrecht on Thursday in a catch up game.



Should they win, and then go on to beat AZ on Sunday, Ajax will clinch the league title and the double.



Kudus has played 16 times in all competitions for the club since joining from FC Nordsjaelland in the summer.



Brobbey meanwhile has recorded 1 assist and 6 goals from 16 matches for the side.



The teenager has signed a pre-contract agreement with German side RB Leipzig.