Ghanaian football club in Kumasi receives free kits from KitAid charity

Tue, 1 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

KitAid Charity has made a donation of kits to a Ghanaian club in Kumasi.

The Charity since it's setting up has been recycling various jerseys of clubs and donating them to teams across the world.

In its latest venture, KitAid Charity has donated kits received from Maldon and Tiptree football clubs to a children’s club in Kumasi.

The gesture is to help the development of football in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Speaking on the move by Maldon and Tiptree FC Youth to donate kits to KitAid Charity, club chairman Roy Warner explained, "As a club, we were conscious of the waste generated as we replaced team kit as players outgrew it.

“We were extremely happy to be able to donate it to Kit Aid who was able to find a new team in Ghana able to reuse it.

“We hope that they will enjoy their football as much as our own teams.”

KitAid Charity is keen on making more donations to help the development of football across the globe.

