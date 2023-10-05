Ghanaian footballer Yaw Yeboah surprises Thomas Partey's ex-girlfriend with Range Rover

Gifty Oware- Aboagye

The ex-girlfriend of Ghanaian footballer Thomas Partey, Gifty Boakye has received a brand-new Range Rover Sports from her new lover Yaw Yeboah.

Gifty Boakye who flaunted Yaw Yeboah as her new boy lover after falling apart with Thomas Partey was gifted the car as a birthday present.



The duo has been spotted a few times where Gifty was there to cheer her man to victory during a Columbus Crew game as Yaw Yeboah played a part.



Also, pictures of Yaw Yeboah and Gifty Boakye went viral as they were captured sharing some romantic kisses together.



All seem to be sailing smooth for the new couple as pictures of them sharing romantic moments together have gone viral.



Gifty and Yaw Yeboah have been dating for months now after she broke up with Thomas Partey in 2022.

The US-based Ghanaian is a fashion model and a celebrated entrepreneur while Yaw Yeboah plays in the Major League Soccer (MLS) for Columbus Crew.











