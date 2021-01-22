0
Menu
Sports

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi meets Pope Francis

Ghanaian Forward Emmanuel Gyasi Meets Pope Francis.jpeg Emmanuel Gyasi meets Pope Francis

Fri, 22 Jan 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi has finally met the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State Pope Francis.

The 27-year-old together with his Spezia teammates paid a courtesy call on the Pope during their visit to Rome to play AS Roma in the Coppa Italia.

The Palermo-born forward was rested as Spezia shocked Roma 4-2 at their own backyard earning praise from the Pope.

“In Argentina they dance tango, and tango music is in two-four time, and today, you are 4-2,” said Pope Francis."

He also urged the newly promoted Serie A club to work hard as sportsmen insisting that sports is a noble profession.

The team gave the Pope a Spezia Jersey with the number 1 on it as well as some souvenirs.

“I like to see young men and women's efforts in sports because sports are a marvel. Sports bring out the best in us. Continue with this because it is very noble,” said the Pope.

Emmanuel Gyasi is enjoying his debut top-flight season in Italy, playing a pivotal role for the Eagles as they lie 13th on the table.

He is expected to play a vital role when they play Roma again on Saturday.

Source: Ghana Soccernet
Disclaimer
Related Articles: