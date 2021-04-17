Ghanaian forward Greyjohn Kyei powers Servette FC to Swiss Cup semi-finals

Greyjohn Kyei, French-born Ghanaian forward

French-born Ghanaian forward, Greyjohn Kyei, inspired Servette FC to the Swiss cup semifinals after climbing off the bench to force the quarter-final game against Kriens into an extra-time victory.

Kyei who was introduced into the game in the 83rd minute took just sixty seconds to announce his presence by netting the equalizer for Servette against the lower tier side.



Kriens took a first-half lead through David Mistrafović but the top tier side leveled in the 68th minute through Timothé Cognat.

The second-division side was on course for an upset when Hélios Sessolo shot them in front with 12 minutes left, but Kyei's impact in just a minute saw the game forced into extra time.



Cameroonian midfielder Gaël Bella Ondoua snatched victory in extra time to send Servette through to the semis where they face St Gallen.