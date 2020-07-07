Sports News

Ghanaian forward Patrick Joosten starts training at FC Utrecht

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Patrick Joosten has commenced training with FC Utrecht ahead of the upcoming Eredivisie season.

FC Utrecht is one of the few clubs in the Netherlands that have started sharpening their rough edges ahead of the 2020/21 Dutch Eredivisie campaign.



The Red and White outfit began the session at their Sports Complex Zoudenbalch with a large number of their squad present.



Dutch-born of Ghanaian descent Patrick Joosten was among the players who showed up at the training complex on Monday.



The Press and fans were not welcomed as the club are still working from a bubble to minimize the chance of coronavirus infections. The measures will however be relaxed a little in the coming weeks.

Coach John van den Brom is expected to put his squad up to speed before engaging in friendly games ahead of the start of the season.



Joosten, who returned from a successful loan stint at Sparta Rotterdam, will be keen to impress the technical bench within these short periods in order to seal a position at the club in the forthcoming campaign.



Watch Patrick Joosten and his FC Utrecht teammates train below;





