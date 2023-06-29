Ghanaian international Patrick Kpozo joins Banik Ostrava in Czech

Patrick Kpozo

Black Stars left-back Patrick Kpozo has joined Czech outfit Baník Ostrava in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old signed a two-year deal to join Ostrava from Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol, where he spent the last two seasons.



The former Inter Allies player came close to joining the club in January but the move fell through before deciding to make the switch at the end of the season.



He traveled to the Czech to seal the deal after Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Madagascar In a game he made his national team debut.

"We had been eyeing him since the winter and already during the winter break, we were considering his arrival, but at that time we didn't want to reach out to the team. We continued to monitor him throughout the spring. Now the negotiations were partially accelerated by health problems on our left side, but that was not the only reason," said the head of the sports department of FC Baník Ostrava, Luděk Mikloško.



"He is still a relatively young player who played tough matches in the Europa League last season, for example against Manchester United, and we believe that he will be another improvement in the quality of the squad for us," he added.